Pink pavement on Edmonton’s 124 Street aimed at protecting pedestrians, prettying neighbourhood

If you were in the area of 107 Avenue and 124 Street in Edmonton on Thursday, you may have been wondering why crews were painting a crosswalk pink.

According to the city, the paintjob, which it calls “decorative enhanced crosswalks,” is something coming to seven other intersections across Alberta’s capital in an effort to make it safer for pedestrians to cross the street.

“This is the first time an enhanced crosswalk design was implemented in a business improvement area and at the request of the local business association,” Derek Logan, a spokesperson for the city’s parks and roads department, told Global News in an email. “The project is budgeted at $105,000.

“It is an example where engineering, creativity and community input together came up with a unique solution to a traffic safety issue.”

Logan said the first enhanced crosswalks were installed last month. The project is the result of traffic studies and pedestrian surveys at select intersections to measure pedestrian and driver behaviour.

“Further traffic studies and pedestrian surveys will be conducted a month after the final intersection has enhanced crosswalks installed to see if they impact driver and pedestrian behaviour,” Logan said. “The information gathered from these studies will be used to help inform decisions on similar projects in other neighbourhoods.”

Logan added the enhanced crosswalks are also aimed at adding to the character of the neighbourhoods they’re in.

People can give the city feedback on the 124 Street crosswalk here.