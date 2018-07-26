City of Burnaby going to court to evict Burnaby Mountain protest camp

The City of Burnaby is going to court in a bid to remove pipeline protesters who have built an encampment on Burnaby Mountain.

The city issued an eviction order for “Camp Cloud” last Wednesday, citing multiple bylaw violations including fire hazards.

The encampment at Underhill and Shellmont Streets, near Kinder Morgan’s main tank farm, has been growing since February. It includes about 10 built structures, toilets and a fire that Indigenous protesters describe as sacred.

READ MORE: ‘We will not be evicted’ say pipeline protesters at Burnaby Mountain encampment

The city said protesters had requested a meeting with municipal officials on Monday, but failed to show up and asked to postpone the face-to-face.

“Based on actions and public statements made by Camp Cloud in the past week, there is unfortunately no willingness to comply with notices served to protect the safety of our city, other properties and that of our residents,” said Burnaby city manager Lambert Chu in a media release.

The city is now seeking an order from the BC Supreme Court to empower it to remove the camp.

READ MORE: Ottawa fails to find private-sector buyer for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

“The City will not seek to prevent peaceful protest activities during the day by the individuals at Camp Cloud provided no unlawful structures, fires and other overnight camping facilities are present,” said Chu.

The order would not affect a watch house built by Indigenous protesters on a separate, nearby site.

A spokesperson for the encampment said the group would be making a statement in response to the city’s plans later on Thursday.

Protesters at the site have said they have no plans to vacate, and argue that the encampment is a peaceful protest under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

When the eviction order was initially issued, they said they were willing to meet with the city to discuss safety concerns, but would not remove the camp.

Demonstrators say the order was issued too quickly and without consultation with the camp members.

WATCH: Pipeline supporter says video shows harassment by opponents

Tensions have been rising at the protest camp site in recent weeks.

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan said nearby residents had complained of abusive behaviour, along with drinking and drug use.

READ MORE: Canadians split right down the middle on Trans Mountain purchase: Ipsos poll

And on Monday, members of a pro-pipeline group alleged that they had been assaulted at the camp.

Camp supporters say they have been receiving death threats.

Members of the camp have also raised concerns that an attempt to evict them could echo historical standoffs with Indigenous groups such as the Gustafson Lake and Oka crises.

The BC Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and the nearby watch house could remain in place in response to a court injunction filed by Trans Mountain parent company Kinder Morgan.

— With files from Aaron MacArthur, Jon Azpiri and the Canadian Press