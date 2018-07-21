‘We will not be evicted’ say pipeline protesters at Burnaby Mountain encampment

Protesters at an anti-Trans Mountain Pipeline encampment on Burnaby Mountain say they will resist an eviction order from the City of Burnaby.

The city issued the 72-hour eviction order on Wednesday, and by Saturday morning, the deadline had come and gone.

The protesters say the city’s notice was issued without adequate consideration of a recent court decision or consultation with camp residents.

The encampment, known as Camp Cloud, has been growing for months outside Kinder Morgan’s tank farm on Shellmont Street near Underhill Avenue.

Members of Camp Cloud say they will not be evicted.

The city says the approximately 10 structures, along with trailers, vehicles, portable washrooms, and showers are in violation of its bylaws, and that campers are violating a fire ban.

But demonstrators say the structures on site can be modified to address the city’s concerns, and call 72 hours an “unreasonable demand.”

As of Saturday morning, there were no City of Burnaby officials on site.

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place in response to a court injunction filed by Kinder Morgan Canada, the company behind the Trans Mountain expansion project.

Demonstrators are angry over the expansion of the pipeline between Alberta and B.C. that would triple its capacity to carry bitumen destined for export.

In May, the federal government announced it would buy the pipeline in an effort to see the expansion completed.

-With files from the Canadian Press