City of Burnaby orders eviction of Trans Mountain protest camp

The City of Burnaby has issued an eviction order for an anti-Trans Mountain pipeline protest camp on Burnaby Mountain.

The encampment, known as Camp Cloud, has been growing along the side of Shellmont Street near Underhill Avenue near the entrance to Kinder Morgan’s main facility in the area.

Protesters have been ordered to clear structures from the camp immediately, but the city says it will not take enforcement action for 72 hours.

The city says there are more than 10 built structures in the camp, along with multiple trailers, vehicles, portable washrooms and showers.

“We’ve been working with Camp Cloud to bring them into compliance on a voluntary basis, and at this point in time, we felt that we need to take extra steps to encourage them for full compliance,” said Burnaby City Manager Lambert Chu.

Chu said the city respects the rights of pipeline opponents to protest at the site, but that the camp and its activities on site are in violation of multiple city bylaws.

“The illegal structures, and the continuous burning of open fires… We also have a provincial fire ban that came into effect [Wednesday],” said Chu.

Protest camp occupant Candy Lee says the city has no jurisdiction over the encampment.

“I think this is a federal issue, considering this is Indigenous people, Coast Salish, asserting their Indigenous authority and so for this to be enforced by bylaws it needs to come on a nation-to-nation level where it’s a Crown to indigenous issue,” he said.

Lee said there are no plans to remove the structures or stop fires.

He also raised concerns an attempt at an eviction could follow in the footsteps of historic conflicts between police and Indigenous protesters such as the Oka crisis or Gustafson Lake standoff.

The Burnaby RCMP says it has been notified of the eviction order, and that four members were deployed to keep the peace while city bylaw officers served the document.

Global News is seeking comment from the mayor of Burnaby and Trans Mountain.

