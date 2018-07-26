Kinder Morgan supporter says video shows harassment by pipeline opponents

Tensions ran high at the Burnaby’s Kinder Morgan pipeline protest after a supporter of the project showed up and was told to leave.

Andrew Mann, who is affiliated with a pro-pipeline group called Suits and Boots, was at Camp Cloud in order to plan a photo-op involving a bulldozer near the camp.

Camp residents took exception and an argument escalated into a shoving match.

READ MORE: Pro-pipeline group alleges members were assaulted by campers at Camp Cloud

Mann said he went up to the camp in the spirit of a “peaceful protest where I could just see what’s going on.”

WATCH: City of Burnaby eviction order for Kinder Morgan pipeline protest camp

One Camp Cloud protester told Global News that “those folks that came here made us feel unsafe.”

“They were taking pictures of sleeping people, they were taking pictures of a sacred fire, they were taking pictures of licence plates of vehicles,” he said.

“We have no idea who they were; they didn’t announce who they were.”

When asked if visitors are welcome at Camp Cloud, Kwistel Tatel said people “should feel safe and welcome if you come with good intentions to protect water and defend the whales and the eagles and our trees and raise awareness.”

Camp Cloud supporters say they are receiving death threats and need to remain vigilant.

Mann says he wants to know why no one from the RCMP or the City of Burnaby is warning people about public safety at the site.

Camp Cloud has been set up outside of the Kinder Morgan gates in Burnaby since February.

Last week, the City of Burnaby gave the campers eviction notices, but they vow not to comply.

— with files from Robyn Crawford