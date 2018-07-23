Want to learn to skateboard? Winnipeg skateboarders offering free lessons

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to skateboard, this summer is your chance.

From now until August 26, Sk8 Skates is hosting free skateboard lessons at the Plaza at The Forks Skatepark.

The lessons take place Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m.

Bring your own helmet and if you don’t have a skateboard, one will be provided. Helmets are mandatory.

Sk8 Skates owner, Colin Lambert, said the lessons are a great way to safely introduce kids of all ages to the sport.

READ MORE: Sk8 Skates giving free lessons at The Forks in Winnipeg

Lambert grew up skateboarding with his friends at a time when there wasn’t actually anywhere for them to skate.

Parks hadn’t opened in Winnipeg yet but there was always Sk8 Skates, a haven for skateboarders in Winnipeg.

Opened in 1987 and locally owned, the store helped to grow the skateboarding scene.

Lambert started with the store as a sponsored athlete in his teen years. Then went on to work at the store and eventually bought it in 2011.

In that time skateparks opened all across Winnipeg and the sport continued to become more popular.

READ MORE: Mural at The Forks honours late skate shop founder

Lambert adds young kids might feel intimidated when they first show up at a skate park and adds that these lessons can help them fall in love with the sport.

The lessons are first come, first served.