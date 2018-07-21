Canada
July 21, 2018 3:04 pm

Mural at The Forks honours late skate shop founder

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Artist Mr. Cenz working on a mural to honour the late founder of Sk8 Skates at The Plaza Skateboard Park.

Michael Draven / Global News
A A

A new mural at The Forks is honouring the late founder of Sk8 Skates for helping pioneer Winnipeg’s skateboard scene.

London-based artist Mr. Cenz is in the city to complete the mural at The Plaza Skateboard Park, in honour of Jai Pereira.

READ MORE: SLV’s three things to do for the weekend of July 20

Story continues below

Sk8 Skates was opened in 1987, and Pereira was dedicated to inspiring young people like himself to get involved in the sport.

Jai’s father Cecil Pereira says he is proud of what his son did for the Winnipeg skateboarding community.

“I am appreciative of the people who decided to put up the mural,” Cecil Pereira said.

“I am very happy to see that at last, his contribution to Winnipeg has been recognized.”

Pereira and his partner Alana Lowry were killed in a motorcycle crash in 2001.

Mr. Cenz expects the mural to be completed by the end of the weekend.

“Hopefully by doing this important piece it’s going to inspire some local young kids about the legacy of Jai” Mr. Cenz said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Green Apple
jai pereira
jai pereira tribute
mr. cenz
Mural
Sk8 Skates
Skateboarding Winnipeg
The Forks
the forks mural
The Plaza
the plaza mural
the plaza skateboard park
Winnipeg Skateboard

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News