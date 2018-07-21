Mural at The Forks honours late skate shop founder

A new mural at The Forks is honouring the late founder of Sk8 Skates for helping pioneer Winnipeg’s skateboard scene.

London-based artist Mr. Cenz is in the city to complete the mural at The Plaza Skateboard Park, in honour of Jai Pereira.

Sk8 Skates was opened in 1987, and Pereira was dedicated to inspiring young people like himself to get involved in the sport.

Jai’s father Cecil Pereira says he is proud of what his son did for the Winnipeg skateboarding community.

“I am appreciative of the people who decided to put up the mural,” Cecil Pereira said.

“I am very happy to see that at last, his contribution to Winnipeg has been recognized.”

Pereira and his partner Alana Lowry were killed in a motorcycle crash in 2001.

Mr. Cenz expects the mural to be completed by the end of the weekend.

“Hopefully by doing this important piece it’s going to inspire some local young kids about the legacy of Jai” Mr. Cenz said.