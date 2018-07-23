Elmarie Wendel dead: ‘3rd Rock From the Sun’ star dies at 89

Elmarie Wendel, best-known for playing landlady Mrs. Marnie Dubcek to the alien family on 3rd Rock From the Sun, has died. She was 89.

Her daughter, J.C. Wendel, confirmed news of her passing on her Instagram account.

“You were a great mom and a badass dame,” she wrote, accompanied by the hashtag “#ripelmariewendel.”

Jim Beaver, who played recurring role Happy Doug on 3rd Rock, shared his condolences on Twitter.

I've just heard from her daughter JC that my friend and colleague from 3rd ROCK FROM THE SUN, Elmarie Wendel, has died. She was raucous, funny, endearing, and terribly, terribly sweet. Goodnight, Mrs. Dubcek, wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/dIpvDbFsXO — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) July 22, 2018

During her career, Wendel also appeared on Seinfeld, Murphy Brown, Murder, She Wrote, The Jeffersons, The Facts of Life and Empty Nest. Her most recent work was on George Lopez, on which she played Gina from 2003 to 2007.

Before playing the eccentric landlady, Wendel was a prolific singer and actor on Broadway.

The cause of Wendel’s death has not been revealed. No information about funeral arrangements is currently available.

3rd Rock From the Sun aired from 1996 to 2001, and followed the lives of four aliens posing as a human family for the purpose of observing our behaviour. In 1997, the show won the most Emmy awards for a TV series.