6 injured, impaired driver arrested following crash on QEW

Six people are recovering in hospital and a driver has been arrested for impaired driving, following a collision in Mississauga, early Sunday morning.

OPP said two vehicles rolled over after colliding on the QEW between Hurontario and Cawthra Rd. just after 4 a.m.

Five people were taken to hospital from one vehicle, police said. Two of them were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

READ MORE: 2 suspects arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into home in Barrie

Officers said a sixth person — the driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle — was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Police have arrested the driver for impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Provincial police said one of the vehicles crashed through the guardrail causing significant damage. All QEW eastbound lanes have been shutdown as a result between Hurontario and Cawthra Rd as police investigate.

No word yet on when the eastbound lanes will reopen, but police warn motorists to expect delays into the afternoon in both directions as repairs are being made to the guardrail.