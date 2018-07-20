Crime
July 20, 2018 11:17 am

2 suspects arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into home in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News
Hannah Jackson / Global News
Police have arrested two suspects after a U-Haul truck crashed into a home on Hurst Drive in Barrie’s south end.

According to Barrie police, the stolen U-Haul crashed into the house just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Barrie, fled the scene on foot, but were located a few minutes later and were arrested by officers.

More to come.

