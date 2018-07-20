2 suspects arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into home in Barrie

Police have arrested two suspects after a U-Haul truck crashed into a home on Hurst Drive in Barrie’s south end.

According to Barrie police, the stolen U-Haul crashed into the house just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old Barrie man and a 31-year-old Barrie woman after a stolen U-Haul crashed into a home on Hurst Drive just before 7:30 a.m. The pair fled the area on foot & where located by police minutes later. Further information to come as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/H8CC9GMiRf — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 20, 2018

Police say a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Barrie, fled the scene on foot, but were located a few minutes later and were arrested by officers.

More to come.