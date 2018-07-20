2 suspects arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into home in Barrie
A A
Police have arrested two suspects after a U-Haul truck crashed into a home on Hurst Drive in Barrie’s south end.
According to Barrie police, the stolen U-Haul crashed into the house just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Barrie, fled the scene on foot, but were located a few minutes later and were arrested by officers.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.