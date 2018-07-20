Crime
July 20, 2018 2:52 pm

Barrie man facing charges after police seized drugs, cash during RIDE stop

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A 45-year-old man from Barrie is facing charges after police seized a large quantity of marijuana and cash during a RIDE spot check.
According to Barrie police, officers were conducting routine RIDE spot checks on July 19 at around 10 p.m. in the city when a vehicle approached.
Police say officers could immediately smell a strong odor of marijuana and when the car stopped, officers spotted a partially concealed bag beside the driver.
Police say the bag contained over 17 grams of marijuana, a scale and over $500 in cash.
As a result, officers arrested the man for possession of a controlled substance.
According to police, officers located three more large bags of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, bringing the total amount seized to 551 grams.
Police say the driver has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and was held overnight for a bail hearing on July 23.
According to police, a passenger in the car at the time of the arrest was not involved in the criminal activity and was released unconditionally.

