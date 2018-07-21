Crime
July 21, 2018 9:57 am
Updated: July 21, 2018 10:05 am

Toronto police investigating suspicious death in east-end

By Ryan Rocca Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a man died early morning Saturday.

Gord Edick / Global News
A A

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s east-end.

Officers said they received a call just after 1 a.m. for a medical complaint in the area of Eastern Avenue and Lewis Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground who was in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The man, who was in his 40s, was rushed to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

