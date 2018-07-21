Crime July 21 2018 5:04pm 00:22 Homicide in Toronto’s east-end was ‘unprovoked attack’: police During a media briefing Saturday, police said a recent homicide in the city’s east-end was an “unprovoked attack,” but that they were still investigating a possible motive. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4345527/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4345527/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?