Stabbing in east-end Toronto sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A male in his 30s has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in east-end Toronto.
Authorities responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at 50 Burnhill Road near Warden Avenue and Danforth Road.
Toronto paramedics said they located a male victim with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect description has been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.