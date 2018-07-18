Crime
Stabbing in east-end Toronto sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A male in his 30s has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in east-end Toronto.

Authorities responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at 50 Burnhill Road near Warden Avenue and Danforth Road.

Toronto paramedics said they located a male victim with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released.

