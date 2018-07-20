Police seek suspect in early-morning Pickering shooting

A 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Pickering, Ont., Friday morning, and Durham police say they are continuing to try to track down a suspect.

Officers were called to the Island Mix Restaurant and Lounge on Brock Road at 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting incident. Witnesses told police a man walking in the parking lot was involved in an altercation with another man, who was sitting in a car. A shot was fired from inside the vehicle, and the man walking collapsed to the ground. The suspect vehicle then sped away.

Police headed to the scene, and paramedics rushed the unnamed victim, who is from Ajax, Ont., to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police say they interviewed more than 160 people in the area at the time of the shooting.

They ask those with new information about this case to call Det. Hawkes of the Criminal Investigations Bureau in West Division at 1-888-579-1520 at the extension 2528.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.