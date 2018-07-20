Crime
July 20, 2018 1:12 pm

Police seek suspect in early-morning Pickering shooting

By Video Journalist  Global News

Durham police are investigating after an early-morning shooting near a Pickering, Ont., restaurant on Friday.

Michael Davidson/Global News
A A

A 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Pickering, Ont., Friday morning, and Durham police say they are continuing to try to track down a suspect.

Officers were called to the Island Mix Restaurant and Lounge on Brock Road at 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting incident. Witnesses told police a man walking in the parking lot was involved in an altercation with another man, who was sitting in a car. A shot was fired from inside the vehicle, and the man walking collapsed to the ground. The suspect vehicle then sped away.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Durham police appeal for public help in identifying Oshawa hit and run suspect

Police headed to the scene, and paramedics rushed the unnamed victim, who is from Ajax, Ont., to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police say they interviewed more than 160 people in the area at the time of the shooting.

READ MORE: ‘It’s creepy’: Durham police seek suspect involved in filming women’s behinds

They ask those with new information about this case to call Det. Hawkes of the Criminal Investigations Bureau in West Division at 1-888-579-1520 at the extension 2528.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ajax
Crime
Durham News
Durham Police
Durham shooting
Island Mix shooting
news
Oshawa
Pickering
Pickering shooting
Whitby

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News