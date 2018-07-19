Canada
Durham police appeal for public help in identifying Oshawa hit and run suspect

Durham Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run in Oshawa.

Durham police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hit and run in Oshawa.

Officials say on Sunday morning, around 9:45, a woman parked her car on Ritson Road near Vimy Avenue.

She told police that a truck hit her vehicle so hard that it went across three lanes of traffic, and wound up hitting the front of a nearby home.

The woman was not in her car at the time of the collision, and no one was injured.

Officers are now on the lookout for a dark, possibly grey pickup truck that would have damage to the front end.

It took off going westbound on Olive.

Officials say the man behind the wheel was about 30 to 40 years old.

If you have any information in connection with this case, please contact the Durham Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Global News