Law Creek wildfire forces evacuation alert of 198 homes in West Kelowna

The Law Creek wildfire, burning six kilometres southwest of West Kelowna, has forced the evacuation alert of 198 homes in the upper Glenrosa area of the city.

Approximately 495 residents are affected by this new alert, issued just before 1 a.m. Friday, and should be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice for an extended period of time.

The Law Creek wildfire is an estimated eight hectares in size.

All previously issued evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect. FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr., West Kelowna, will reopen Friday at 8:30 a.m. to help affected residents on evacuation order. Residents must register at the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging from ESS volunteers.