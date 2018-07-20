Law Creek wildfire forces evacuation alert of 198 homes in West Kelowna
The Law Creek wildfire, burning six kilometres southwest of West Kelowna, has forced the evacuation alert of 198 homes in the upper Glenrosa area of the city.
Approximately 495 residents are affected by this new alert, issued just before 1 a.m. Friday, and should be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice for an extended period of time.
The Law Creek wildfire is an estimated eight hectares in size.
A detailed map showing all the properties on the evacuation alert from the Law Creek wildfire can be found at cordemergency.ca/map.
READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province
All properties on streets west of Gates Road (including the west side of Gates Road and Glenrosa Road west of Gates Road) are affected by the evacuation alert including: Carre Road, Chesea Court, Corine Road, Corral Court, Emerald Road, Fenton Road, Gill Road, McKellar Road, Preston Road, Regent Road, Stonegate Court and Turnbull Road.
READ MORE: Wildfires force state of local emergency in Peachland: 1,490 on evacuation alert
All previously issued evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.
FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.
An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr., West Kelowna, will reopen Friday at 8:30 a.m. to help affected residents on evacuation order. Residents must register at the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging from ESS volunteers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.