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Fire

Summerland farmer was 12 hours away from harvesting crop when wildfire sparked

By Amy Judd & Darya Zargar Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Evacuee returns to deal with crop loss'
Evacuee returns to deal with crop loss
Summerland residents returning home after more than a week of being evacuated. One farmer came back to a near complete loss of his crop. Darya Zargar reports.
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Summerland, B.C., farmer Chamkaur Saran was 12 hours away from harvesting his crop last weekend when the explosive Bald Range wildfire broke out.

“After the fire, there was a very strong wind came, but that wind has broken so many trees,” Saran told Global News.

He is now assessing the damage done to his peach trees and said the broken trees will not grow back.

Saran said that now, 70 to 80 per cent of his crop is gone.

The remainder of his livelihood now lies rotting on the ground and he’s not the only farmer having to compost.

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The owner of the Trout Creek Fruit Stand is cleaning up mouldy fruits and vegetables.

Crops in the Okanagan have been hit consecutively, first by a heat dome in 2021, then a cold snap in 2024 that led to the closure of B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative.

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Click to play video: 'BC Tree Fruits members demand government action to save co-op'
BC Tree Fruits members demand government action to save co-op

Saran is trying to gather what peaches he can sell, but he’s looking to the province for help.

“It’s very difficult to survive for the farmers. So we are looking for any support from the government,” he said.

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said he has asked Premier David Eby to remember that they need help.

After 32 years in the business, Saran and countless other residents will have to start fresh again.

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