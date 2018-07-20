Wildfires force state of local emergency in Peachland: 1,490 on evacuation alert
Wildfires burning in the Okanagan have placed more residents in the District of Peachland on evacuation alert.
This alert is for 596 properties south of Princeton Avenue, east to Highway 97.
These residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice for an extended period of time.
A state of local emergency has also been declared.
A detailed map showing all the new properties on the evacuation alert can be found at cordemergency.ca/map.
The following addresses and streets are affected by the evacuation alert:
- 6107 – 6146 AITKENS RD
- 4720 – 4728 BLACKSMITH PL
- 6205 – 6230 BONNIE LANE
- 6272 – 6590 BULYEA AVE
- 6148 – 6178 DAVIES CRES
- 4948 – 5079 ELLIOTT AVE
- 6503 – 6551 FERGUSON PL
- 6093 – 6212 GUMMOW RD
- 6040 – 6054 HAWKES ST
- 6201 – 6265 HEIGHWAY LANE
- 5920 – 6663 HIGHWAY 97
- 5247 INGA ST
- 6400 -6493 KEYES AVE
- 6106 – 6266 LIPSETT AVE
- 6421 – 6465 MACK RD
- 5440 – 5463 MCDOUGALD RD
- 6229 – 6261 MILLER RD
- 5420 – 5443 PIERCE PL
- 5357 – 5495 PIERCE ST
- 5960 – 5976 PRINCESS ST
- 4525 – 5379 PRINCETON AVE (odd addresses on south side)
- 6472 – 6486 RENFREW CRT
- 6226 – 6650 RENFREW RD
- RENFREW RD PARK CEMETERY
- 6482 – 6568 SHERBURN RD
- 6404 – 6439 STUART CRES
- 6471 – 6485 STUART CRES S
- 6267 SUNDSTROM CRT
- 6306 – 6376 TOPHAM PL
- 6363 – 6575 VERNON AVE
- 6203 – 6297 WHINTON CRES
- 6107 – 6192 WILSON RD
- 6325 – 6391 YORK LANE
All previously issued evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.
On Thursday evening, three properties within the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area (303, 305 and 307 Log Chute Road) were placed on evacuation order.
An Emergency Support Services reception centre is set up at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr., West Kelowna, to help affected residents. Residents that are out of their homes must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.
