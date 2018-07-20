Wildfires force state of local emergency in Peachland: 1,490 on evacuation alert

Wildfires burning in the Okanagan have placed more residents in the District of Peachland on evacuation alert.

This alert is for 596 properties south of Princeton Avenue, east to Highway 97.

These residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice for an extended period of time.

A state of local emergency has also been declared.

A detailed map showing all the new properties on the evacuation alert can be found at cordemergency.ca/map .

The following addresses and streets are affected by the evacuation alert:

6107 – 6146 AITKENS RD

4720 – 4728 BLACKSMITH PL

6205 – 6230 BONNIE LANE

6272 – 6590 BULYEA AVE

6148 – 6178 DAVIES CRES

4948 – 5079 ELLIOTT AVE

6503 – 6551 FERGUSON PL

6093 – 6212 GUMMOW RD

6040 – 6054 HAWKES ST

6201 – 6265 HEIGHWAY LANE

5920 – 6663 HIGHWAY 97

5247 INGA ST

6400 -6493 KEYES AVE

6106 – 6266 LIPSETT AVE

6421 – 6465 MACK RD

5440 – 5463 MCDOUGALD RD

6229 – 6261 MILLER RD

5420 – 5443 PIERCE PL

5357 – 5495 PIERCE ST

5960 – 5976 PRINCESS ST

4525 – 5379 PRINCETON AVE (odd addresses on south side)

6472 – 6486 RENFREW CRT

6226 – 6650 RENFREW RD

RENFREW RD PARK CEMETERY

6482 – 6568 SHERBURN RD

6404 – 6439 STUART CRES

6471 – 6485 STUART CRES S

6267 SUNDSTROM CRT

6306 – 6376 TOPHAM PL

6363 – 6575 VERNON AVE

6203 – 6297 WHINTON CRES

6107 – 6192 WILSON RD

6325 – 6391 YORK LANE

All previously issued evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.

On Thursday evening, three properties within the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area (303, 305 and 307 Log Chute Road) were placed on evacuation order.

An Emergency Support Services reception centre is set up at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr., West Kelowna, to help affected residents. Residents that are out of their homes must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.