Kingston police seize weapons, nearly $200K in drugs and cash from one man

Kingston police say a two-month long investigation led to the seizure a several weapons and nearly $200,000 in illicit drugs and cash.

A 31-year-old Kingston man is facing multiple charges after police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence in the central part of Kingston.

Police say they found a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun, numerous rounds of ammunition, two holsters and two Tasers. Officers say they also found large quantities of fentanyl-laced heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be worth over $100,000. Police say they also found a substantial quantity of Canadian currency, altogether adding up to a seizure of just less than $200,000.

The 31-year-old was charged with possession of a loaded firearm, numerous other weapons related offences, possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

According to Kingston police, there are additional arrests and charges pending as the investigation continues.