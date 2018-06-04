Crime
Kingston police charge teen with assault, drug trafficking

Kingston police say a local teen was arrested for a violent assault and drug trafficking.

A 17-year-old Kingston youth is facing multiple charges after a younger teenager was violently assaulted.

According to police, the victim visited the home of the accused with a small group of people. At some point during that visit, police say the suspect violently attacked the victim, punching him and kicking him several times before allegedly stealing his wristwatch and wallet.

The younger teen fled the home after the assault and was taken to hospital by a parent.

This alleged attack led police to execute a search warrant at the home of the accused. Police say during the search they found bagged marijuana, digital scales, knives and .22-calibre bullets.

Because the accused was not at home at the time of the search, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Police say the accused turned himself in at police headquarters on June 4.

The accused was charged with assault, robbery, two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of breach probation.

