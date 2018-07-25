Over 33,000 pounds of illegal tobacco seized from tractor trailer on Hwy 401

OPP seized several thousand pounds of tobacco from a tractor trailer travelling down Highway 401 in the Township of Leeds and Thousand Island last Thursday.

At approximately 4 p.m. on July 19, police stopped a tractor trailer travelling eastbound on Highway 401 through the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands. According to police, the tractor trailer was deemed to be unsafe for travel because it was hauling too much weight.

Police say they discovered that the driver was allegedly hauling more than 33,000 pounds of contraband tobacco, with an estimated tax evasion value of $5 million.

The driver, 25-year-old Inderjeet Singh Pabla of Brampton, Ont., was charged with transporting unregistered tobacco. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on August 24.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Leeds County OPP at 613-345-1790.