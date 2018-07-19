SIU determines ‘no misconduct’ of police in Byward Market shooting that left 2 dead

In a report released Thursday by Ottawa police, the Special Investigations Unit determined that there was no misconduct in an officer-involved shooting in the Byward Market in June of 2017.

According to the report, on June 3, 2017, at around 2:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Murray Street and Dalhousie Street in the market when he heard a gunshot and observed a group of males chasing a man northbound on Dalhousie Street. The officer attempted to catch up to them in his vehicle.

As the officer passed the group, one of them pointed at the suspect and yelled, ‘It was him.’ The officer pulled up beside the suspect and tried to conduct an arrest at gunpoint from inside the vehicle.

According to the report, the suspect ignored the officer and ran in the opposite direction. The officer then exited his vehicle and began to pursue the suspect on foot.

The suspect then ran into a parking garage on Murray Street where another gunshot was heard. The report continues that a male who had just been shot by the suspect emerged from the garage with gunshot wounds — this victim ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

The report said the officer could see the suspect running up the ramp and the officer continued to pursue the suspect, with his firearm drawn and continually shouted at him to stop and to get on the ground. The suspect then suddenly turned and pointed his firearm directly at the officer. The officer discharged several rounds from his firearm, hitting the suspect which resulted in his death.

“After a careful review of the evidence in this case, it has been determined that there is no evidence of any misconduct on the part of the involved officers,” said Tony Loparco, director of the SIU in a letter to Police Chief Charles Bordeleau.

The SIU is called in whenever there is a death, serious injury or sexual assault that involves police. A report on this investigation from Chief Bordeleau will be tabled at the police services board on July 23.