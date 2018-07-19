Moose euthanized after getting stuck on Highway 417, snarling morning traffic

Morning commuters had a distinctly Canadian excuse for being late for work Thursday after a moose brought morning traffic to a crawl on Highway 417.
Social media blew up with photos and videos of the animal, which seems to have wandered onto the highway and was unable to get itself out.
READ MORE: Toronto FC soccer fan group triggers blast, ignites fire in the stands at Ottawa Fury game
Police were soon on the scene and blocked in the moose to prevent it from injury.
The Ministry of Natural Resources later confirmed that the moose had been euthanized due to injuries sustained during its plight. According to Jolanta Kowalski, a spokesperson for the ministry, due to the location of the moose and the condition of its injury to its leg. A consulted vet believed this was the best course of action.
Kowalski also confirmed that the remains would be donated to the Algonquins of Ontario who she says will most likely use the animal for its meat and ceremonial purposes.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.