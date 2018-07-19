Traffic
July 19, 2018 10:45 am
Updated: July 19, 2018 11:53 am

Moose euthanized after getting stuck on Highway 417, snarling morning traffic

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

ABOVE: "Moose on the loose" stops traffic in Ottawa.

Morning commuters had a distinctly Canadian excuse for being late for work Thursday after a moose brought morning traffic to a crawl on Highway 417.

Social media blew up with photos and videos of the animal, which seems to have wandered onto the highway and was unable to get itself out.

Police were soon on the scene and blocked in the moose to prevent it from injury.

The Ministry of Natural Resources later confirmed that the moose had been euthanized due to injuries sustained during its plight. According to Jolanta Kowalski, a spokesperson for the ministry, due to the location of the moose and the condition of its injury to its leg. A consulted vet believed this was the best course of action.

Kowalski also confirmed that the remains would be donated to the Algonquins of Ontario who she says will most likely use the animal for its meat and ceremonial purposes.

 

