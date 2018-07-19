Moose euthanized after getting stuck on Highway 417, snarling morning traffic

Morning commuters had a distinctly Canadian excuse for being late for work Thursday after a moose brought morning traffic to a crawl on Highway 417.

Somebody give the 417 moose a sandwich. pic.twitter.com/dFOB7ySAak — Howard Fremeth (@HowardFremeth) July 19, 2018

Social media blew up with photos and videos of the animal, which seems to have wandered onto the highway and was unable to get itself out.

READ MORE: Toronto FC soccer fan group triggers blast, ignites fire in the stands at Ottawa Fury game

Police were soon on the scene and blocked in the moose to prevent it from injury.

Take an alternate route this morning as emergency responders assist @ONresources with the moose on the #417 East at Pinecrest. #OttTraffic #ottnews pic.twitter.com/Dx6MBnJeLq — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 19, 2018

The Ministry of Natural Resources later confirmed that the moose had been euthanized due to injuries sustained during its plight. According to Jolanta Kowalski, a spokesperson for the ministry, due to the location of the moose and the condition of its injury to its leg. A consulted vet believed this was the best course of action.

Kowalski also confirmed that the remains would be donated to the Algonquins of Ontario who she says will most likely use the animal for its meat and ceremonial purposes.