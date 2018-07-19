Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes between Hwy. 404 and Allen Rd.

TORONTO – The morning commute could be a lengthy one for thousands of commuters who take Highway 401 into Toronto.

An overnight multi-vehicle crash has shut down the westbound express lanes along a 10-kilometre stretch of the busy route between Highway 404 and Allen Road.

Toronto paramedics say two people suffered serious injuries and a third person was taken to hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collector lanes remain open but drivers can expect it move slowly through the morning rush hour.