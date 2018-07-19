Traffic
July 19, 2018 6:21 am

Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes between Hwy. 404 and Allen Rd.

By Staff The Canadian Press

A multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 401 express lanes in both direction between Hwy. 404 and Allen Rd. in Toronto on July 19, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

TORONTO – The morning commute could be a lengthy one for thousands of commuters who take Highway 401 into Toronto.

An overnight multi-vehicle crash has shut down the westbound express lanes along a 10-kilometre stretch of the busy route between Highway 404 and Allen Road.

READ MORE: Toronto man arrested in alleged road rage incident that left 5 injured in Hwy. 401 crash

Toronto paramedics say two people suffered serious injuries and a third person was taken to hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collector lanes remain open but drivers can expect it move slowly through the morning rush hour.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Allen Road
eastbound express lanes
highway 401
highway 404
injuries reported
major crash
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News