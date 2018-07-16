Suspect arrested after car chase across eastern Ontario

A 24-year-old Mississauga man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a car and gas from an On Route service station and led police on a chase through a large part of Eastern Ontario on Sunday.

On July 15 at about 7:30 a.m., officers of the Leeds County OPP detachment were called to an alleged gas theft at the Highway 401 westbound On Route in Mallorytown.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was allegedly stolen earlier that morning from an Uber driver in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Township.

A Leeds County OPP officer located the vehicle on Highway 401 but eventually lost sight. Reports were received later from the Gananoque Police Service saying they had now entered into an investigation with the same vehicle that was back on Highway 401 eastbound.

Further reports were that the vehicle, now on Highway 401, eventually drove onto Highway 416 northbound and then back southbound after a brief encounter with the Grenville detachment of the OPP.

Ottawa OPP said two police cruisers were damaged while attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver arrested after a tire deflation device was used as the suspect exited Highway 416 on his way into Ottawa.

Furqan Habibi, 24, of Mississauga faces charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, theft of gas, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and mischief.

Police say he is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Brockville on Monday.