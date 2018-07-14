Man in critical condition following assault in Saint John, suspect arrested

A 54-year-old was sent to hospital in critical condition Friday night after he was assaulted.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, the Saint John Police Force said the assault happened at 11:25 p.m. at the Market Square Boardwalk.

Police say victim was found unconscious.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face charges in connection with the assault.

The police force’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the matter.