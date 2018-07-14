Man in critical condition following assault in Saint John, suspect arrested
A A
A 54-year-old was sent to hospital in critical condition Friday night after he was assaulted.
In a news release Saturday afternoon, the Saint John Police Force said the assault happened at 11:25 p.m. at the Market Square Boardwalk.
Police say victim was found unconscious.
READ MORE: Man, 22, in serious condition following shooting in Saint John
A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face charges in connection with the assault.
The police force’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the matter.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.