July 14, 2018 10:00 am

Man in serious condition following shooting in Saint John

By Online Producer  Global News

Police say the shooting happened Friday night in Saint John's east side.

Todd Veinotte/ Global News
A man is in hospital in serious but stable condition following a shooting in Saint John’s east end Friday night.

Sgt. Greg Perkins of Saint John police says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Mountain Road area.

Police say they currently do not have a suspect, but public safety is not at risk.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

