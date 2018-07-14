Man in serious condition following shooting in Saint John
A man is in hospital in serious but stable condition following a shooting in Saint John’s east end Friday night.
Sgt. Greg Perkins of Saint John police says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Mountain Road area.
Police say they currently do not have a suspect, but public safety is not at risk.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
More to come.
