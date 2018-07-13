Woman dies following two-vehicle crash in New Ross     

A 44-year-old woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in New Ross, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. along Forties Road.

Police say two other people in the victim’s vehicle were sent to hospital via LifeFlight. One had serious injuries, and the other’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 52-year-old woman, who was driving the other vehicle, was transported by EHS to South Shore Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release Friday.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.