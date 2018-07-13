Woman dies following two-vehicle crash in New Ross
A 44-year-old woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in New Ross, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. along Forties Road.
READ MORE: 2 N.S. men charged after four-month investigation into cocaine smuggling: RCMP
Police say two other people in the victim’s vehicle were sent to hospital via LifeFlight. One had serious injuries, and the other’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“A 52-year-old woman, who was driving the other vehicle, was transported by EHS to South Shore Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release Friday.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.