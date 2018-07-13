2 N.S. men charged after four-month investigation into cocaine smuggling: RCMP

Police say they seized a significant quantity of cocaine and arrested two men following a targeted vehicle stop in Lunenberg County in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP says the operation in Oakhill on Tuesday followed a four-month investigation into cocaine smuggling.

Jason Ashley Dalby, 41, of Middlewood and Colby Gabriel Oickle, 23, of Bridgewater have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the investigation is continuing and additional arrests and charges are possible.