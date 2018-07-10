Winnipeg Goldeyes fall short in longest regular season game in league history

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and Sioux Falls Canaries played an 18-inning marathon on Tuesday.

The Canaries defeated the Fish 4-2 in extra innings in what is now the longest regular season baseball game in the history of the American Association.

The Goldeyes tied the game at two in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Canaries and Goldeyes then played nine consecutive scoreless innings before Sioux Falls broke the deadlock in the 18th inning. Chris Grayson hit a two-run home run in the top of the 18th inning to put the Canaries back up for good.

The contest set records for both longest game timewise, as well as the most innings in a single game. The 18 innings played on Tuesday broke a record that was also previously held by the Goldeyes. The Goldeyes and Wichita Wingnuts played a 17-inning contest in Game 4 of the American Association championship series just last September. The Fort Worth Cats and Pensacola Pelicans also played a 17-inning game back in 2007.

With an 11 a.m. start time the game lasted for five hours and 33 minutes to eclipse the old record by eight minutes. The previous regular season record was held by the Goldeyes and Kansas City T-Bones which was also set last season. That contest lasted five hours and 25 minutes.

Game 4 of the 2017 American Association championship series still holds the overall record (when counting both regular season and playoffs) for longest game timewise with a duration of five hours and 59 minutes.

Tuesday’s game also saw Reggie Abercrombie steal his 500th career base.

The loss drops the Goldeyes’ record to 22-29. They sit in fourth place in the North Division, five and a half games back of the first place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

After splitting the first two games, the third game of the four-game series is on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m.