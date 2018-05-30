Winnipeg Goldeyes waive first baseman David Bergin

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have said good-bye to injured first baseman David Bergin.

The Goldeyes placed Bergin on waivers on Wednesday for the purpose of granting his release.

Bergin, 28, was just diagnosed with a broken hamate bone in his right hand. He last played on May 28. He also played as the Goldeyes’ designated hitter.

He was batting .250 with one home run and five RBI in nine games this season. He joined the Goldeyes in 2017 and helped the club win their second straight American Association championship.

Bergin was named the league’s Post-Season All-Star Designated Hitter after hitting .300 with three home runs in nine playoff games.

The Goldeyes roster now stands at 22 players, one short of the league limit. Matt McCann hit in the DH spot in Bergin’s absence on Tuesday.

The Fish continue their four game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Wednesday night.