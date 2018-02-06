Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back big bat David Bergin

Sports
Slugger David Bergin is returning to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for another season after signing a new contract with the team.

The first baseman/designated hitter sits second in American Association history with a .549 career slugging percentage. Bergin finished fifth in both league batting average and home runs last year. He also tied a Goldeyes’ doubles record twice by hitting three in a single game.

Bergin was named a playoff all-star for helping Winnipeg capture a second straight league title. He hit .300 with three home runs and 10 RBI in nine post-season games.

“David turned in one of the finest offensive seasons in Goldeyes’ history in 2017,” field manager Rick Forney said in a statement.

“He’s a big time run producer and hopefully he can duplicate that success.”

Bergin is entering his eighth season of professional baseball. The 28-year-old American was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

The Goldeyes now have 12 players signed to a contract for the upcoming season.

