Winnipeg Goldeyes GM, Canada Games coach to be inducted into baseball hall of fame

Seven individuals and four teams will be added to the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame next summer.

Headlining the Class of 2018 are Winnipeg Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier and 2017 Canada Summer Games silver-medal winning coach Faron Asham.

Collier helped lead the Goldeyes to three championship titles in six years. The team has been chosen as the top organization of its league seven times under his guidance. Collier was named executive of the year 6 times during his 16 years at the helm.

Asham coached Manitoba to a second-place finish at the recent Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg, earning the province its first baseball medal since 1985. He’s been honoured several times locally and nationally for his work in the sport.

Minnesota Twins draft pick Troy Fortin, 1973 Canada Summer Games pitcher Doug Freeth, 1983 Western Canadian gold medalist Terry Mayert, Mayville State University star Jason Mateychuk, multiple provincial champion Trevor Proctor and 2008 Beijing Olympics umpire Ron Shewchuk will also be inducted.

The teams being enshrined are the 1999-2008 Brandon Marlins, the 1993-2000 Morden Mohawks, the 1974-1979 Warren Seniors and 1971-1974 Carman Goldeyes Juniors.

The 22nd annual Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place June 2 at the Morden Event Access Centre.