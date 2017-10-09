American Association realigns divisions
WINNIPEG – The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Goldeyes are getting two new divisional opponents starting next season.
At its league meetings the American Association announced they are switching to a two division format. Last season the league played with three – four team divisions. Starting next season they’ll use two divisions with six teams in each.
The Goldeyes played out of the North Division last season with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, St. Paul Saints and the Sioux Falls Canaries. The realignment will see the Gary SouthShore Railcats and the expansion Chicago Dogs join the new North Division.
RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes clobber Wichita Wingnuts to claim 2nd straight championship
The new South Division will be made up of the Cleburne Railroaders, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Texas AirHogs and Wichita Wingnuts.
The move eliminates the wild card playoff spot. The top two teams from each division will now meet in a best-of-final semifinal series with the winners to advance to a best-of-five championship final. The 2018 season will mark the Goldeyes’ 25th anniversary.
