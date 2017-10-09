American Association realigns divisions

WINNIPEG – The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Goldeyes are getting two new divisional opponents starting next season.

At its league meetings the American Association announced they are switching to a two division format. Last season the league played with three – four team divisions. Starting next season they’ll use two divisions with six teams in each.

The Goldeyes played out of the North Division last season with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, St. Paul Saints and the Sioux Falls Canaries. The realignment will see the Gary SouthShore Railcats and the expansion Chicago Dogs join the new North Division.

The new South Division will be made up of the Cleburne Railroaders, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Texas AirHogs and Wichita Wingnuts.

The move eliminates the wild card playoff spot. The top two teams from each division will now meet in a best-of-final semifinal series with the winners to advance to a best-of-five championship final. The 2018 season will mark the Goldeyes’ 25th anniversary.