October 9, 2017 11:42 am

American Association realigns divisions

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The Winnipeg Goldeyes raise their 2016 championship banner at Shaw Park.

Josh Arason / Global News
WINNIPEG – The two-time defending champion Winnipeg Goldeyes are getting two new divisional opponents starting next season.

At its league meetings the American Association announced they are switching to a two division format. Last season the league played with three – four team divisions. Starting next season they’ll use two divisions with six teams in each.

The Goldeyes played out of the North Division last season with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, St. Paul Saints and the Sioux Falls Canaries. The realignment will see the Gary SouthShore Railcats and the expansion Chicago Dogs join the new North Division.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes clobber Wichita Wingnuts to claim 2nd straight championship

The new South Division will be made up of the Cleburne Railroaders, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Texas AirHogs and Wichita Wingnuts.

The move eliminates the wild card playoff spot. The top two teams from each division will now meet in a best-of-final semifinal series with the winners to advance to a best-of-five championship final. The 2018 season will mark the Goldeyes’ 25th anniversary.

Global News