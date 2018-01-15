Winnipeg Goldeyes upgrade pitching staff

WINNIPEG – It was a busy back to work Monday for the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes inked three new pitchers, signed one of their recent acquisitions, and released a catcher.

The Fish announced they’ve signed right-handed pitchers Jordan Wellander and Zach Hartman, as well as lefty Josh Tols of Australia. They also came to terms on a contract with righty Cameron McVey who was reacquired in a trade last week and released catcher Tanner DeVinny.

Both Wellander and Tols have previous experience in the American Association.

“I’m thrilled to add Jordan, Zach, and Josh to our staff,” said manager Rick Forney in a media release. “It’s no secret that if you want to compete for the American Association title, you need to have good pitching, and lots of it. I’m not talking about just having excess arms, but having an inventory of quality pitchers.”

Wellander, 27, was briefly a teammate of Goldeyes’ outfielder Reggie Abercrombie in Sioux Falls in the 2012 season. He was 1-3 with three saves and a 2.27 earned run average in 31 appearances out of the bullpen last season with the Frontier League’s Joliet Slammers.

“Jordan has done about all you can do in terms of having success in the Frontier League, and I’m very interested to see how his stuff and pitchability translate into the American Association,” Forney said. “His WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) has been pretty impressive over the last two seasons.”

Hartman, 26, was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization just prior to the 2017 season. He was a combined 2-2 for the Rookie Pioneer League’s Ogden Raptors and the High-A California League’s Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Hartman helped the Raptors win the Pioneer League title.

“Zach has had a lot of success in his career to this point,” said Forney. “His strikeout-to-walk ratio is fantastic, and his hits per innings pitched leads me to believe he has the ability to fill many roles.”

Tols, 28, hasn’t pitched in North America since the 2016 season when he was a member of the American Association’s Kansas City T-Bones. The native of Adelaide is currently throwing for the Australian Baseball League’s Melbourne Aces. He also suited up for the Australian National Team during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

