Winnipeg Goldeyes swing pair of trades & reacquire reliever Cameron McVey

WINNIPEG – The back-to-back champion Winnipeg Goldeyes completed a pair of trades on Tuesday to upgrade their bullpen.

Goldeyes manager Rick Forney has brought back reliever Cameron McVey after they originally traded him away early last season. The Goldeyes picked up McVey in a deal with the Lincoln Saltdogs for cash and a player to be named later.

“I’m thrilled to have Cameron back on our roster,” said Forney in a media release. “Cameron has established himself as one of the better bullpen arms in the league over the last few seasons, and we’re hoping he can continue to lock down those late innings for us in the future.”

McVey, 29, first came to Winnipeg at the start of the 2016 season. The right-handed reliever made 39 appearances in helping the Goldeyes win the championship. After starting the 2017 season on the disabled list McVey was dealt to Lincoln just two weeks into the campaign. He went 1-1 while recording three saves with a sparkling 1.62 earned run average which was second best in the American Association.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes sign first 3 players for 2018

The other move saw the Fish deal away last season’s closer. Righty reliever Ryan Chaffee was sent to the Atlantic League’s Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in exchange for future considerations.

Chaffee, 29, was 3-3 last season in his first year in Winnipeg. His 21 saves ranked second best in the league and was the second most saves in a single season in Goldeyes’ franchise history.

The Goldeyes’ season opener is scheduled for May 18.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes GM, Canada Games coach to be inducted into baseball hall of fame