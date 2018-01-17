LA Dodgers buy contract of Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Wes Darvill

Winnipeg Goldeyes all-star third baseman Wes Darvill will get another crack at the majors after having his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Darvill hit .309 last season with 53 runs, 4 home runs and 49 RBI. Since arriving in Winnipeg in 2016, he’s been successful in 48 of his 51 stolen base attempts plus put up a .953 fielding percentage. The Canadian also won back-to-back American Association titles as a member of the Goldeyes.

“Wes works extremely hard day-in and day-out and was a great teammate,” Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney said in a statement.

“I’m very happy (he’s) getting this opportunity.”

Darvill was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He played seven years with the Cubs organization, reaching the Double-A level twice.