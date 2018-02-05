Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign Andrew Sohn, Jordan Ebert

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are bringing back two members of last year’s American Association championship winning team.

Shortstop Andrew Sohn and second baseman Jordan Ebert have both been re-signed by the club. The upcoming season will mark their second with the Goldeyes.

Sohn was named a playoff all-star after driving in four runs during the championship series against the Wichita Wingnuts. He also hit .302 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI in 96 regular-season games. He finished the year tied for the league lead in runs with 88 scored.

Ebert hit .316 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 48 games last year. He also helped turn 18 double plays while committing just six defensive errors. He joined the Goldeyes in late-June after spending time in the Colorado Rockies’ organization.

The Goldeyes now have 11 players signed for the 2018 season.