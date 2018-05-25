Winnipeg Goldeyes hit field for home opener Friday

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are on the hunt for a three-peat and the hometown fans will get their first glimpse of the squad during Friday’s home opener at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes are coming off back-to-back American Association titles and will raise last year’s championship banner prior to Friday’s game against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Winnipeg began their season on the road in Cleburne and Texas, going 4-2.

One familiar face in the lineup is outfielder Reggie Abercrombie, who enters his fifth season with the club. Abercrombie is the American Association’s all-time leader in home runs and RBI.

Returning to the Fish is third baseman Josh Mazzola, who spent 2012-2015 in Winnipeg, before spending the last two seasons with Fargo.

The Goldeyes also welcome back starting pitchers Kevin McGovern, Edwin Carl, and Charle Rosario, who played key roles in last year’s championship victory.

Tickets for all Goldeyes games can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Shaw Park Box Office.

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.