Winnipeg Goldeyes add four players including former big leaguer

WINNIPEG – It was a busy day for Winnipeg Goldeyes manager Rick Forney.

The Goldeyes signed four players and released four others. Among the players Forney brought on board is former major league outfielder Dave Sappelt.

Sappelt, 31, played three seasons in the major leagues with the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs from 2011-2013. He hit a combined .291 in 95 career games in the MLB.

“Dave’s one of those guys who is hungry to still play,” Forney said in a media release. “He’s anxious to get here and help us win ballgames.”

Last season Sappelt was in the Triple-A Mexican League. He started the 2018 season with Atlantic League’s Southern Maryland Blue Crabs before getting released last week.

The Goldeyes also brought back left-handed pitcher Mitchell Lambson and signed first baseman Eric Aguilera and infielder Tucker Nathans.

Lambson started the season with Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League. He was 7-3 with one save and a 3.98 earned run average in 39 appearances with the Goldeyes last season.

Aguilera is a 34th round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels. He reached the Double-A level last season. Aguilera is in his sixth season of professional baseball.

“Eric is a guy who can give us a little bit of presence in the middle of the lineup,” Forney said. “Hopefully drive in some runs for us, and shore up that defence on the right side.”

Nathans reached the Triple-A level last season in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

“He can play a little bit of third and shortstop if need be,” Forney said. “He plays the outfield real well. He’s going to give us a really good at bat from the left side, and has a little bit of pop in his bat too.”

To make room for the four newcomers the Goldeyes cut outfielder Victor Cruzado, first baseman Reynaldo Rodriguez, infielder Jordan Edgerton, and left-handed pitcher Kenny Mathews. All four have already cleared waivers.

The four new additions were all in the lineup on Tuesday as the Goldeyes faced the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Shaw Park.