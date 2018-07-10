OurYYC On the Road: Global News live at the Calgary Stampede

Global Calgary is taking the show on the road Tuesday to the 106th annual Stampede.

Global News Morning, Noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows will be broadcast live from the grounds and feature interviews with a variety of guests.

Anchor Scott Fee will be taking in the sights from new heights, ziplining across the midway.

And who could forget the wild assortment of obscure foods to tantalize your taste buds? Leslie Horton will be conducting a taste test with folks from the Stampede, which might just include sushi doughnuts, cricket grilled cheese and prairie oyster balls. It’s also the 50th anniversary of the mini donut.

Global News will tour the barns and get an inside look at the Stampede ranch, and learn more about how the city benefits from the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth year-round. We’ll also take a look at the green initiatives happening at the grounds.

Before the coverage wraps up, we’ll get a look at Stampede Royalty costumes.

For all of these stories and more, tune in to Global News Morning, Global News at 5 and the Global News Hour at 6.