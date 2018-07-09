‘Giddy Up Grits’ offers children with special needs a fun day at Calgary Stampede

For the past 40 years, the Calgary Stampede Queens’ Alumni Committee has been organizing the “Giddy Up Grits” event just to see the looks on the faces of those attending. They do it without recognition and accolades.

The entire production, designed for children with special needs and their families, includes a pancake breakfast and free midway rides hours before the park opens.

Tara Linton is the chair of the Queens’ Alumni Committee and has been involved for the past decade.

“It’s very near and dear to my heart,” she said. “There are so many events, corporate parties, other host events, but this is something that provides families an opportunity to experience Stampede. They wouldn’t have had an opportunity otherwise.”

It’s particularly significant for former Stampede Queen Holly LaBrie. She volunteered with the event 20 years ago and has now returned as a guest with her daughter, Taryn, who has special needs.

“I find it humbling to say my first encounter was in my competition year and I’d never worked with special needs children,” she said.

“I got to be with a wonderful girl, Phoenix. She was non-verbal and in a wheelchair and I didn’t know what to do. She loved music so we sat down clapped and enjoyed the moment. So now to be a parent of one of those kids, it helped a lot.”

Taryn, who is 13, looks forward to the event every year.

“I have special needs and I like to go on the rides with my brother. It’s a lot of fun.” Taryn said. “Some rides I get scared and some rides I enjoy.”

“It’s been neat to watch her live that experience,” LaBrie said. “It makes her feel welcome and loved it’s great.”

“She knows it’s for her. She’s the reason we come.”