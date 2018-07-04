Stay hydrated, Calgary: the 106th Stampede to start out hot, dry and sunny

The 106th edition of the Calgary Stampede promises to be hot and dry, at least for the first six days.

Stampede week weather has been known to bring everything from severe thunderstorms with torrential rain and hail to snow and the threat of tornadoes. This year’s Stampede weather, however, looks to be much calmer.

Calgary’s normal high temperature during the first half of July is 22 degrees celsius, and with highs forecast to be above average and even getting into the 30s at times, some — particularly children, the elderly and people with medical conditions — may be vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

If you will be spending a lot of time outdoors during Stampede, stay hydrated and, if possible, take breaks by seeking out air-conditioned spaces indoors. Also keep in mind that temperatures will be five to 10 degrees higher along the parade route and at Stampede Park.

And with the UV index forecast to be 8, or very high, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, sun protection is a must to avoid sunburn and sun stroke.

Enjoy the Stampede and be sure to take precautions to avoid being a victim of the heat or the strong sunshine.

