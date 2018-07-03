Calgary Stampede 2018: Getting to and from the grounds and festivities

Several public transit changes that will be in place for the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede, including 24-hour CTrain service, according to the city.

For the Stampede parade on July 6, the city is offering three options to help transit users navigate the downtown and get to the Stampede grounds after the parade.

The first is to catch the Red Line CTrain to either Victoria Park/Stampede Station or Erlton Station.

The second option parade goers have is to take the shuttle bus from City Hall Station or Centre Street Station.

The third is to take an approximate 15-minute walk, weather permitting, from City Hall Station to the grounds.

There will be bus detours to accommodate the parade and a list can be found on Calgary Transit’s website.

Throughout the Stampede there will also be an express bus from North Pointe Terminal to the grounds running every seven to 15 minutes until 1:00 a.m., with 11 stops in the route total.

Transit users can buy discounted day passes at Safeway, Mac’s or 7-Eleven as well as at the ticket vending machines at all CTrain stations. Passes are valid for one full day ending at 4:00 a.m. the following day from July 5 to 15.

According to the city, the passes can be used by scratching the day you are travelling before you board the CTrain or bus. Adult day passes cost $6.50 compared to the regular cost of $10.50 and youth passes are $4.50 compared to $7.50.

More information can be found on the City of Calgary website or Twitter account.