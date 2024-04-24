Here are Alberta’s most popular baby names of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Olivia and Noah are once again the most popular names for babies born in Alberta.

The Alberta government released the list of the top babies names of 2023 on Wednesday morning. A total of 47,263 babies were born in Alberta last year.

For the 11th year in a row, Olivia is the top name for baby girls born in Alberta. There were 210 Olivias born in Alberta in 2023.

Noah takes the top spot for baby boy names for the fifth straight year. There were 276 Noahs born in Alberta last year.

The Top 10 most popular names for girls and boys round out as follows:

Girls

Olivia (210) Amelia (145) Sophia (138) Charlotte (135) Emma (133) Isla (120) Evelyn (114) Chloe/Violet (tie at 101) Ava/Emily (tie at 99) Hannah/Hazel (tie at 98)

Boys

Noah (276) Liam (181) Oliver (178) Theodore (173) Jack (153) Henry (146) Lucas (140) Benjamin (137) James (136) William (133)

“Congratulations to those who welcomed a new addition to their family in 2023,” Minster of Service Alberta and Red Tap Reduction said.

“Bringing a child into the world is a truly momentous occasion. Whether the name you chose was in the top 10 or one of a kind, these names are only the beginning of the endless possibilities that lie ahead for each child.”

It appears no one in Alberta was inspired by the Hollywood box-office hit Barbie. No Barbies or Kens were born in Alberta last year, though there were 13 Kenneths born in the province.

With Taylor Swift mania running rampant in 2023, there were 13 girl Taylors and seven boy Taylors born. There’s no telling whether they were named after the pop star.

The province also pointed to a few names inspired by plants: Ivy, Rose, Juniper, Poppy and Azalea. There were also literary influences such as Bennett, Sawyer, Juliet and Atticus.

Where did your child’s name rank on the list?

The full list of baby girl names from 2023 can be found here.

The full list of baby boy names from 2023 can be found here.