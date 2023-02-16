What were the most popular baby names in Alberta in 2022?

Send this page to someone via email

Two long-standing favourites held the top spots for the most popular baby names in Alberta in 2022.

For girls’ names, Olivia held the top spot. For boys, Noah held the top spot.

Olivia and Noah were also the most popular baby names in Alberta in 2021.

In fact, Oliva has been atop the girls’ list every year since 2013 — tying the record for the longest any name has spent at No. 1. Ethan is the name that ties the record with Olivia.

Noah held onto the top spot for baby boys for the fourth consecutive year.

Story continues below advertisement

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said this is one of the most popular news releases of the year. He said he thinks that’s the case because it’s a good news story and gets people wondering where their name ranks.

10 most popular names for girls

Olivia Sophia Emma Amelia Harper Charlotte Ava Isla Lilly Chloe

10 most popular names for boys

Noah Liam Theodore Oliver Jack William Benjamin + James (tied) Henry Lucas Ethan

There were 48,225 births registered in Alberta in 2022. There were 12,966 different names registered in 2022. Parents have one year to register their child’s birth. As a result, the 2022 baby names and birth statistics lists may change slightly.

There were 49,938 babies born in Alberta in 2021.

1:28 Olivia and Noah continue to be Alberta’s top baby names

Some notable names selected in Alberta last year include:

Story continues below advertisement