Features

Alberta reveals 2020’s most popular baby names

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 11:37 am
Bonn, Germany - May 02: In this photo illustration a newborn baby is yawning on May 02, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images). View image in full screen
Bonn, Germany - May 02: In this photo illustration a newborn baby is yawning on May 02, 2021 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images). Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images

Olivia and Noah were once again the most popular baby girl and baby boy names in Alberta last year.

Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish revealed the province’s most popular baby names of 2020 on Tuesday morning. (Jump to the Top 10 lists).

“Choosing a name is something that is much easier said than done,” said Glubish, who has a toddler named Max. “It is a major decision that affects a child for their entire life.

Last year, there were 49,030 babies born in Alberta — 25,160 boys and 23,870 girls — and 13,390 different names were registered.

For the eighth year in a row, Olivia was the most popular name for a girl born in Alberta, with 236 of them born in 2020. Taking the top spot from 2013 to 2021, Olivia now has the longest popularity streak for a girl’s name in Alberta since 1980.

Noah has been the top baby boy name in Alberta for two years now. In 2020, there were 239 Noahs born in Alberta.

There were also some new names added to each of the Top 10 lists in 2020. For the girls, Isla appeared in the Top 10 list for the first time. In 2019, Isla was No. 12 on the list.

Lily also experienced a surge in 2020, after being number 24 on the 2019 baby girl’s list.

When it comes to the boys, Theodore and Levi cracked the Top 10 for the first time. The names were 19 and 27 on the list in 2019 respectively.

Here’s a break down of the most popular girl’s and boy’s names in 2020, along with how many were born.

Girls

  • Olivia – 236
  • Emma – 184
  • Charlotte – 161
  • Ava – 159
  • Sophia – 151
  • Amelia – 145
  • Isla – 133
  • Emily – 127
  • Lily – 123
  • Abigail – 114

Boys

  • Noah – 239
  • Oliver – 229
  • Liam – 206
  • Benjamin – 182
  • William – 178
  • Jack – 169
  • Lucas – 163
  • Theodore – 159
  • Levi – 153
  • Owen – 152

The province also highlighted some of the names that were inspired by athletes, mythology, music and video games with Koby, Muhammad-Ali, Artemis, Zeus, Dre, Zepplin, Zelda and Link all making the list.

Click to play video: 'Noah, Olivia the most popular baby names of 2019 in Alberta' Noah, Olivia the most popular baby names of 2019 in Alberta
Noah, Olivia the most popular baby names of 2019 in Alberta – Jun 22, 2020

In a year where COVID-19 hit many Albertans like no other, signs of positivity rang out in names like Hope, Peace, Faith, Happy and Brave.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also became a household name in 2020; two girls named Deena were born in Alberta last year.

Noah and Olivia were also the most popular baby names in Alberta in 2019.

