October 2, 2018
Updated: October 2, 2018

Alberta’s top baby names of 2017 revealed

The most popular names given to babies in Alberta in 2017 have been revealed, and for the first time since 2010, there’s a new No. 1 when it comes to boy’s names.

Move over, Liam. Noah is now the most popular boy name in Alberta. It was given to 250 babies in 2017.

Liam wasn’t bumped down too far on the list, though, as the name is No. 2 on the boy’s list. It was given to 244 babies last year.

Top 10 boy names in Alberta in 2017:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Benjamin
  4. Logan
  5. Lucas
  6. William
  7. Ethan
  8. Oliver
  9. Jack
  10. Jacob

When it comes to names for baby girls, the top spot was once again taken by Olivia, which has been the case since 2013. The name was given to 236 baby girls last year.

Top 10 girl names in Alberta in 2017:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Ava
  5. Sophia
  6. Emily
  7. Abigail
  8. Amelia
  9. Isabella
  10. Aria

Service Alberta releases the list every year, as it is a popular guide for parents-to-be looking to choose a name for their child.

The lists are compiled from the Registration of Live Birth forms completed by parents, which are then processed by the government.

The government publishes the lists online, as well as on an app. The app allows users to access lists of Alberta’s top baby names in 1980.

