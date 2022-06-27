Alberta’s most popular baby names of 2021: Olivia and Noah hold top spots

Send this page to someone via email

Olivia and Noah are once again the most popular baby names in Alberta.

The province released the top baby names of 2021 on Monday morning.

Topping the list for the most popular girl’s name is Olivia. The name has been atop the girl’s list every year since 2013 — tying the record for the longest any name has spent at No. 1. Ethan is the name that ties the record with Olivia.

Noah held onto the top spot for baby boys for the third consecutive year. (See the Top 10 list for boys and girls below).

There were 49,938 babies born in Alberta in 2021 — 25,714 boys and 24,219 girls. There were also five babies born with genders not stated in the initial registration.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to congratulate everyone who welcomed a new addition to their family in 2021,” Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish said in news release.

“After a challenging couple of years, the birth of a baby is something we can all celebrate.”

Read more: Alberta reveals top baby names of 2019

Some of the less popular names include Archangel, Chickadee, Tuba and Jocko.

Baby names presumably inspired by vehicles also made the list: Audi, Benz, Royce, Chevy and Mercedes.

Baby names tied to locations include Monaco, Scotland, Denver, Brisbane and Nairobi.

There were also baby names with rock music inspiration, including Zeppelin, Jagger and Jethro.

0:49 Olivia, Noah top list of Ontario’s most popular baby names for 2020 Olivia, Noah top list of Ontario’s most popular baby names for 2020 – Jan 14, 2022

Notable moments for 2021

Evelyn and Henry cracked the Top 10 lists for the first time in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

For the first time since 1993, Emily dropped out of the Top 10 list for girls. Emily is No. 14 on the 2021 list.

Top 10 girl names

Olivia (210) Charlotte (166) Ava (165) Emma (163) Amelia (160) Sophia (137) Isla (135) Abigail (120) Evelyn (119), Chloe (119) Aria (112)

Top 10 boy names

Noah (274) Jack (219) Oliver (208) Liam (197) Theodore (191) William (174) Than (162) Levi (148) Benjamin (147) Henry (146)

The full list of baby girl names and baby boy names can be found on the government’s website.